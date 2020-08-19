President to address nation on COVID-19

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, will address the nation at 17:00hrs today (Wednesday) on Guyana’s response to the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

The President’s address will be streamed live via the Office of the President’s Facebook page and the State-owned NCN TV.

The President’s address is coming at a time when the country’s COVID-19 cases and related deaths are increasing daily.

As recent as this morning, the Ministry of Health reported another COVID-19 related death, taking the death toll to 26. The deceased was a 43- year-old woman and a patient of the transitional ward at the GPHC. Members of the public are encouraged observe the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES #8 published in the Official Gazette on 14 August. 2020 which emphasises the need to practice physical distancing at least 6ft apart, use a facemask correctly and consistently when leaving their homes and practice good handing washing hygiene to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers 231 1166, 226 7480 or 180/181 for assistance.