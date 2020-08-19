President to address nation on COVID-19

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, will address the nation at 17:00hrs today (Wednesday) on Guyana’s response to the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).
As recent as this morning, the Ministry of Health reported another COVID-19 related death, taking the death toll to 26.
The deceased was a 43- year-old woman and a patient of the transitional ward at the GPHC.
Members of the public are encouraged observe the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES #8 published in the Official Gazette on 14 August. 2020 which emphasises the need to practice physical distancing at least 6ft apart, use a facemask correctly and consistently when leaving their homes and practice good handing washing hygiene to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers 231 1166, 226 7480 or 180/181 for assistance.