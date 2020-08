The Office of the President is advising the public to be aware of a fake account on social media platform Twitter, purporting to be the official account of His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

The phoney account @DrMohamedirfaa1 is seeking to solicit funds from unsuspecting citizens for a fake United Nations fund.

The public is therefore advised that the Twitter account is fraudulent and that they should refrain from engaging the page.