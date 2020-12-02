President reveals plan to establish oil and gas institute

President Dr Irfaan Ali, says there are ongoing deliberations to establish an oil and gas institute in Guyana.

President Ali disclosed this while delivering the feature address at the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association’s 25th annual presentation of awards ceremony this evening.

“We have commenced discussions on having a world-class, world-rated oil and gas institute and training centre right here in Guyana and we will achieve it, we must achieve it,” the President stated.

The institute, he said will not only train Guyanese but also oil and gas workers in the Caribbean.

Since taking office, the President has been keen on building local capacity to tap into the oil and gas sector in particular. He has announced that from 2021, the government will be offering 20,000 scholarships to Guyanese in various fields.

Additionally, it was announced on Wednesday by Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat that President Ali has received the final report on local content.

Delivering his opening remarks at the Guyana Oil and Gas Virtual Summit on Tuesday, President Ali said the PPP/C administration is “developing a Local Content Policy and Law, which will promote local participation in the sector. The policy is being developed through a consultative process, including through the examination of best practices around the world.” [Extracted and Modified from DPI]