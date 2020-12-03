Guyana Restaurant Week extended

The Guyana Restaurant Week will have another run this month as a result of its success which has left many restaurateurs pleased.

President of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana, Mitra Ramkumar said the extension will be from December 4 to 13.

He said the extension gives the persons who were not able to enjoy the ‘culinary adventure’ another opportunity to ‘Explore, Eat… Repeat.’

“Guyana Restaurant Week in a pandemic was a tremendous success, many restaurants have reported that almost every night, they have been turning away persons that showed up and even at the reservation stage,” Mr. Ramkumar said.