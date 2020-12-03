Linden teacher robbed at gunpoint

A 43-year-old teacher of the Christiansburg Secondary School in Linden was on Tuesday robbed at gunpoint.

Fidel Alleyne was riding his motorcycle along Tank Street, Wisroc Housing Scheme when he was approached by an armed bandit who “emerged from the bushes”.

That perpetrator kicked him off the motorcycle and then pointed the gun to his face while threatening to kill him.

During the ordeal, another bandit emerged and picked up the victim’s motorcycle.

Both perpetrators then mounted the vehicle and escaped.

The motorcycle was valued $450,000.

Investigations are ongoing.