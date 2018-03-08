President Granger off to Solar Summit in India

President David Granger departed Guyana early this morning for New Delhi India to attend the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Founding Conference and Solar Summit, which is scheduled for Sunday, March 11, 2018.

According to a statement from the Ministry of the Presidency (MOTP) he is accompanied by Political Assistant, William Cox and his Aide-de-Camp, Colonel Paul Arthur.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge has been sworn-in to perform the functions of President until the Head of State returns on March 13.

The Summit is being hosted jointly by the Governments of India and France.

President Granger will be delivering a presentation on solar energy. He will be meeting with Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and President of France, Emmanuel Macron and is also expected to engage in bilateral meetings on the side-lines with selected Heads of State, who are attending the summit.

Last Tuesday, the President commended France and India for collaborating on an initiative, which aims to transform rural societies, when he received a formal invitation to the summit from Indian High Commissioner, Venkatachalam Mahalingam and Ambassador of the French Republic to Guyana, Antoine Joly.

The MOTP statement noted that Guyana ratified the ISA Framework Agreement and is a founding member of the ISA, which was launched on November 30, 2015. It is an action-oriented international and inter-governmental organisation that aims to maximise the harnessing of solar-energy potential, modernise energy systems, universalise access to energy, accelerate economic development and alleviate poverty.

Two new programmes — on scaling solar E-mobility and storage, and on rooftop solar — are expected to be unveiled at the summit, which will see a presence of delegations of over 50 member countries, including the two host States.