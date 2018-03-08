Guyanese born author, poet and essayist dies aged 96

Guyanese born author, poet and essayist, Sir Wilson Harris, who resided in England passed away today in at the age of 96.

He was the father of Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Professor Nigel Harris.

In a statement on his death, his family outlined that over a period of 50 years, beginning in 1960, the celebrated author has written 26 novels, numerous works of poetry, essays and speeches.

In 1987, his novel Da Silva da Silva was adapted for a film produced by Tariq Ali of

Bandung Productions for Channel 4 in the UK.

“Perhaps his most cited works are his first four novels, Palace of the Peacock (1960), The Far Journey of Oudin (1961), The Whole Armour ( 1962) and the Secret Ladder (1963), all published by Faber and Faber, which has published all 26 of his novels” the statement issued by Professor Nigel Harris said.

Sir Wilson attended Queens College in Guyana from 1932 –1937. During the years

1945 to 1959 he worked as a land surveyor, primarily in the vast hinterland of

Guyana where he interacted often with the indigenous people who lived there.

According to his family “it is this experience that influenced the imagery of his writing imbued with the magic and mythology of its people. While in Guyana, he was close to other

Guyanese literary figures such as Martin Carter, A.J. Seymour, Ivan Van Sertima

and Sidney King (Eusi Kwayana). He emigrated to England in 1959 and has lived

there since.”

Sir Wilson Harris has been the recipient of several awards including the Guyana Prize for

Literature (1987 and 2002), The Premio Mondello dei Cinque Continenti award

(1992), The Ainsfeld-Wolf Book Award(2014) and honorary degrees from the

University of the West Indies(1984) and University of Liege in Belgium(2001).

In 2010, he was awarded the Honour of Knighthood for services to Literature by

Queen Elizabeth.

He has been nominated for the Nobel Prize in literature on more than one occasion.

Some of his original manuscripts are stored in the Harry Ramsen Collection at the University of Texas in Austin.