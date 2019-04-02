President Granger off to Cuba for more medical treatment

President David Granger and First Lady, Mrs Sandra Granger, this morning, departed Guyana for the Republic of Cuba, where he [the President] has been receiving medical treatment, the Ministry of Presidency announced.

In late October 2018, President Granger was diagnosed with the non-hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer which develops in a network of vessels and glands spread throughout the body.

He was been receiving chemotherapy at the Centro de Investigaciones Médicas Quirúrgicas (CIMEQ) in Havana, Cuba. But following his last visit last month, it was announced that the Head-of-State will begin radiotheraphy in early April 2019.