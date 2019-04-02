100-year-old woman perishes in Bartica fire

Three months after celebrating her 100th birthday, Ethal Lucille Moseley of First Avenue Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni Mazaruni) perished in fire on Monday evening. She is popularly known as ‘Aunty Lu’.

The dead woman reportedly lived alone in an old wooden house when the fire started. While information about the fire remain sketchy, Inews understands that due to the dry wood, the fire quickly swept through the house.

An investigation has been launched to determine the origin and cause of the fire.