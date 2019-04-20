President Granger completes radiotherapy regime in Cuba

President David Granger today (Saturday, April 20, 2019) completed his regime of radiotherapy in Cuba, where he has been receiving medical treatment for non-hodgkins lymphoma, a type of cancer.

According to information coming out of Cuba, the Head of State along with First Lady Sandra Granger are expected to return to Guyana later this evening after spending almost three weeks there.

It is noted that there has been no complication in this cycle of treatment and that the Head of State’s medical specialists are looking forward to his recovery and his return to normalcy.

President Granger will continue a schedule of medication prescribed by his doctors and is expected to return to Cuba at a time to be determined by his Cuban medical team, who last month had deemed it no longer necessary for him to continue chemo treatment.

With regards to this resumption of official duties, the doctors have cautioned against too heavy a work load immediately and have advised that care must be taken in pursuing excessive public engagements at this time.

President Granger has iterated his gratitude to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Raul Castro, First Vice-President of Cuba Salvador Valdes Mesa, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban Ambassador in Guyana Narciso Reinaldo Socorro, the Medical Team at CIMEQ, the CARICOM Caucus in Cuba, and the many colleagues, friends and well-wishers who have extended best wishes for his full recovery and have prayed for his return to good health and physical well-being.