1 hospitalised, 3 in custody after shooting out at Bar  

Gun-play between a group men and a bar manager in the wee hours of Good Friday resulted in one man being shot to his leg, and is presently under police supervision at a hospital.

Reports are that between 01:30h and 02:00h on Friday morning, three men in a gold 192 motorcar arrived at a bar in Nigg Village, Berbice, where they began purchasing alcohol.

Subsequently, the men began to harass a waitress working there, and the bar manager intervened. An argument ensued between the men during which one of the trio picked up a glass bottle and hit the manager on his head. The injured man did not retaliate at that time.

INews understands that the bar manager left the establishment, went to his home which is nearby, and returned with a loaded unlicensed firearm.

It is alleged that when the trio saw him returning with the firearm, they retreated to their vehicle to leave. However, while in the car, one of the men also whipped out a gun and pointed it in the direction of the bar manager.

Both the bar manager and the other armed man fired shots at each other during which the man in the vehicle was injured. He was shot to his left leg and was rushed to the New Amsterdam hospital, where he is still admitted but under police guard.

According to reports, a doctor on duty at the hospital notified the police that a man had been admitted for a gun-shot wound.

Upon arrival at the medical facility, the police saw the injured man’s two friends along with the car that they had arrived in. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of two spent shells.

The two men were arrested along with the bar manager. Investigations are ongoing.