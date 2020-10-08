Promise to provide free university education will be delivered – President assures

President Irfaan Ali has once again assured that his administration will keep its promise of delivering free university education to students during this present term in office.

“It will be a reality. Within the five years, you will see free university education,” the President said in response to a question from senior journalist Gordon Moseley during an interview Wednesday evening.

While he stayed away from giving a specific timeline as to when the promise will be fulfilled, he assured; “you will get it within the five years.”

The President affirmed that the PPP/C Government takes its promises very seriously and will work hard to ensure that all of them are fulfilled.

“As President I am saying to you…you will see 50,000 new jobs, you will see 50,000 houselots, you will see free university education, you will see the 20,000 scholarships (and) you will see a better life for you and your families.”

The Head of State disclosed that very soon the Government will launch its 20,000 scholarships programme. During the March 2020 elections campaign, the PPP/C had said that much emphasis will be placed on the education sector.

Turning his attention to issue of residents squatting on GuySuCo lands at villages along the East Coast Demerara, the President said that all of those persons will benefit from the Government’s housing programme.

He noted that the Government is currently working to improve the revenue stream to allow it to accomplish these tasks and many will be surprised as to level of progress that will be made soon.

“I can say to Guyana that we will achieve all the commitments in the Manifesto. Do not be dissuaded, do not let anyone mislead you,” President Ali in a direct appeal to citizens.

He called on “Guyanese of all walks of life to embrace the future with confidence that this Government will be delivering.”