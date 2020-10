Guyana has recorded 37 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total confirmed cases to 3,329 as of October 8, 2020.

The total number of deaths due to the virus stands at 98.

According to the Ministry of Health, 16 persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

66 persons are now in institutional quarantine, 151 in institutional isolation and 896 in home isolation.

To date 15,450 tests have been conducted.