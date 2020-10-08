6 arrested after 69kg of marijuana found onboard vessel destined for Barbados

The Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) last evening interdicted a Barbados Cargo Vessel at GNIC Wharf Georgetown with bulk marijuana that was destined for Barbados.

According to the Unit, the Barbados-registered cargo vessel marked “CV1 Barbados” laden with perishable goods (vegetables inclusive of plantains, coconut, pumpkins) and other goods was searched twice this week as part of an ongoing operation.

The vessel was first searched on Tuesday October 6, 2020 and then on the second search done on Wednesday October 7, 2020, large bulk parcels of suspected marijuana were uncovered concealed in a section of the vessel.

There were a total of 71 parcels weighing 69.246 kilograms of suspected marijuana.

Two of the crew members of the vessel arrested are Barbadian Nationals whilst the four other suspects arrested are Guyanese Nationals.

The suspects are: Michael Forde, Trevor Robinson, Randy Welch, Hardatt Monilall, Clyde Outridge, and James Emptage.

CANU said “barring any unforeseen circumstance the matter should be presented in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court tomorrow 9th October, 2020.”