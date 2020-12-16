President announces two-week tax-free bonus for police

President Dr Irfaan Ali today announced that members of the Guyana Police Force will also be receiving a two weeks tax free bonus this month.

The President was at the time delivering remarks at the Annual Commissioner’s Breakfast, which was held this morning at the Officers Mess, Eve Leary.

Dr. Ali last week made a similar announcement during an engagement with army personnel at Kaikan, Region Seven.

“We have announced this and of course you will benefit from this before the end of the year. We have also announced many initiatives that you are benefiting from in the COVID relief aspect of things,” Dr. Ali said.