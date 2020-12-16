Police Commander busted with smuggled alcohol; investigation launched

The Guyana Police Force in a statement today confirmed that a police commander and two other ranks were busted with smuggled alcohol in their possession.

“The Guyana Police Force is aware of an incident which occurred on Tuesday December 15, 2020, whereby officials of the Guyana Revenue Authority intercepted Force motor vehicle PYY 2671 and found a quantity of suspected uncustomed alcohol,” the GPF statement said.

It added that “at the time of the interception, Police Regional Division Commander 9 and two other ranks were in the vehicle.”

The Commander for Region Nine Keiton King.

According to the GPF, investigations into the incident are being conducted by the GRA.