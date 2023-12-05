President Ali pledges swift action to address Eccles drainage issues

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali conducted a walkabout in the Eccles Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, on Monday, addressing key concerns, with drainage being a primary issue.

The president assured residents of immediate action, with drainage improvements set to begin on Friday.

“I think the drainage situation is ridiculous, to say the least. We have to deal with it,” he asserted.

President Ali however, highlighted that drainage works are already being done in some sections of the new Eccles Scheme.

Acknowledging the critical nature of the community, he said it is a key area where many national leaders reside. Therefore, he emphasised that they ought to pay more attention to these issues.

“I know they are responsible leaders. I expect more because I know the level of competence that exists.”

Residents also raised concerns about the condition of certain internal roads. He acknowledged that the road issues stem from improper drainage, leading to flooding.

President Ali urged residents to refrain from actions detrimental to drainage systems, such as dumping debris or filling up reserves.

The president emphasised the collective responsibility of the community in maintaining a conducive environment, adding, “Everybody has to be involved, everybody has to take responsibility.”

He urged persons to desist from building huge concrete structures blocking up the drains.

“So, everybody has to take responsibility in this process and I believe you are getting there, we see communities that are improving,” he reiterated.

President Ali also called on community leaders to adopt a more proactive approach in addressing these issues.

He was accompanied by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar and Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy.

--- ---