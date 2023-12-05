Cops to be charged over $8M robbery

Following a report of robbery committed on Qi Li Lin, who was relieved of $8 million on November 29, 2023, a comprehensive investigation was conducted, and the evidence revealed that two police constables Julian Smartt and Winston Williams, both conspired with the principal offenders to rob the victim of his property.

Detectives are in possession of evidence showing constable Smartt taking the suspects to the crime scene. After the robbery was committed, Smartt and Williams (both of whom were on motorcycles and in uniform) were seen escorting the suspects to an area known as Rasville.

Both ranks were promptly arrested and questioned by investigators. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the principal offenders.

A file was prepared and sent to the Police Legal Advisor Mandel Moore, who advised that, based on the facts, there is sufficient evidence to charge both accused jointly with the offence of ‘Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, to wit Robbery Under Arms, contrary to Section 34 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01.

The Police Legal Advisor also advised that Constable Smartt and Constable Williams be interdicted from duty.

The duo are slated to make their court appearance shortly.

--- ---