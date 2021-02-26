President Ali meets with youths from Kwakwani

President Dr Irfaan Ali today held productive discussions with youths from Kwakwani, Upper Demerara-Berbice, at his Office on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive.

President Ali listened to their concerns and the issues surrounding the community and its development.

During the meeting, the Head of State highlighted the objectives of establishing the One Guyana Commission and his plans of giving every citizen a fair chance of benefitting from Guyana’s wealth.

He also highlighted his Youth Policy plans which promote youth empowerment while he committed to greater collaboration with the residents of the community.

An official team is expected to visit the community next week to consult with them.

The Kwakwani contingent included Anita Persaud, Shabeena Clarke, Shalanie Barkoye, Kendea Anderson, Alana Cupidore, Orel Williams, Janesia Primo, Jaleesa Jones and Kendia Anderson.

After the meeting, the residents thanked President Ali for allowing them to meet him and for his commitment towards the development of their community.