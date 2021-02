Guyana has recorded 28 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 8513.

The number of persons in the Covid-19 ICU is four while there are 37 persons in institutional isolation and 11 in institutional quarantine.

On the other hand, 332 persons are isolating at home. The number of persons who have recovered to date is 7945 while the death toll is 195.