4-Y-O girl died from infection in abdomen – PME

A postmortem performed on the body of four-year-old Shelly Modeste has found that she died from an infection to her abdomen.

Modeste, of Charity, Essequibo Coast in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), had retired to bed on Wednesday night but never woke up on Thursday.

Reports are that earlier on Wednesday, the child’s family was playing a game of cricket. During the game, the ball accidentally struck the little girl to her tummy.

The girl was in tremendous pain but she eventually fell asleep in the evening. The following morning, her mother attempted to wake the child, but she was not responding. The girl was taken to the Oscar Joseph Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The postmortem was conducted today by Dr Nehaul Singh. On completion, he opined the cause of death to be infection in the abdomen.

The body was handed over to relatives for burial.