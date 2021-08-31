President Ali makes impromptu inspections of housing and road projects

President Dr Irfaan Ali this afternoon inspected ongoing housing and road projects in Georgetown and on the East Bank of Demerara.

Accompanied by a team of technical persons from the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), the President made his first stop in Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown, where 400 elevated houses are being constructed.

The housing project has attracted the interest of some 8,000 Guyanese thus far.

Approximately 200 of the homes are expected to be completed by the end of October.

The Head of State was informed that 13 contractors, employing more than 1,500 skilled and semi-skilled persons, are carrying out the project.

During the visit, the President inspected the homes and interacted with some of the contractors on the ground.

He made his second stop of the afternoon at the road link that is currently being constructed from Mandela Avenue to Eccles.

The President’s third stop was in Providence where a current public-private partnership is facilitating the construction of 200 flat houses, with 80 expected to be completed by the end of the year. Fifty-five two-storey homes are also being constructed.

On his last stop, the President visited the road project linking Eccles and Diamond. He inspected the work being done on both ends of the road.

When completed, the road linking Mandela Avenue to Diamond is expected to significantly reduce travel time from the East Bank to the Capital City and vice versa.