9 more Covid deaths recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of August 30, 2021, nine more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 622.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at our medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Female 91 Demerara-Mahaica August 29 Male 58 Demerara-Mahaica August 29 Female 71 Demerara-Mahaica August 31 Male 73 Demerara-Mahaica August 31 Female 66 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara August 31 Male 56 Pomeroon-Supenaam August 31 Male 82 Demerara-Mahaica August 30 Male 88 Demerara-Mahaica August 30 Male 42 Pomeroon-Supenaam August 30

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 145 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total positives recorded to date to 25,548.

There are 33 in the ICU, 99 in institutional isolation, 1776 in home isolation, and six in institutional quarantine.

The recoveries are 23,018.