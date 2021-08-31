9 more Covid deaths recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of August 30, 2021, nine more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 622.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at our medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX                  AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH
Female 91 Demerara-Mahaica August 29
Male 58 Demerara-Mahaica August 29
Female 71 Demerara-Mahaica August 31
Male 73 Demerara-Mahaica August 31
Female 66 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara August 31
Male 56 Pomeroon-Supenaam August 31
Male 82 Demerara-Mahaica August 30
Male 88 Demerara-Mahaica August 30
Male 42 Pomeroon-Supenaam August 30

 

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 145 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total positives recorded to date to 25,548.

There are 33 in the ICU, 99 in institutional isolation, 1776 in home isolation, and six in institutional quarantine.

The recoveries are 23,018.

