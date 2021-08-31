9 more Covid deaths recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of August 30, 2021, nine more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 622.
The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at our medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|Female
|91
|Demerara-Mahaica
|August 29
|Male
|58
|Demerara-Mahaica
|August 29
|Female
|71
|Demerara-Mahaica
|August 31
|Male
|73
|Demerara-Mahaica
|August 31
|Female
|66
|Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
|August 31
|Male
|56
|Pomeroon-Supenaam
|August 31
|Male
|82
|Demerara-Mahaica
|August 30
|Male
|88
|Demerara-Mahaica
|August 30
|Male
|42
|Pomeroon-Supenaam
|August 30
Meanwhile, the country has recorded 145 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total positives recorded to date to 25,548.
There are 33 in the ICU, 99 in institutional isolation, 1776 in home isolation, and six in institutional quarantine.
The recoveries are 23,018.