President Ali, Chinese President held bilateral talks

President Dr Irfaan Ali earlier today met with the President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping during his five-day state visit to that country.

During the meeting, President Xi said that China and Guyana should be good friends who trust and count on each other, and both countries should share opportunities, meet challenges, seek cooperation, and promote development together.

President Ali, in his remarks, reiterated that Guyana firmly adheres to the one-China principle, noting that China has played an important role in the economic and social development of Guyana and the Caribbean region, not only by sharing its experience but also providing valuable assistance in developing infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare and other areas.

--- ---