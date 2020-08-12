President Ali celebrates Krishna Janmashtami

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, this evening, joined with the residents and members of the ISKCON Guyana Crane Temple to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami, which is the auspicious observance of the birth of Lord Krishna in Hinduism.

President Ali noted that in 2019, he along with now Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, had visited the temple and he had promised to return this year.

He noted that while he did not receive an official invitation, he had to join the celebrations and fulfill the promise he made to the people.