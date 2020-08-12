7 REOs relieved of duties

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development has informed seven Regional Executive Officers (REO) that their services are no longer required.

The REOs are Randolph Storm from Region 1, Denis Jaikarran from Region 2, Jennifer Ferreira Dougal from Region 3, Ovid Morrison from Region 5, Kim Stephen-Williams from Region 6, Carl Parker from Region 9, and Orrin Gordon from Region 10.

In a brief comment, Minister Nigel Dharamlall said “the ministry lost confidence in their ability to perform. Their deportment was inimical to the effective and efficient functioning of the regions they managed. Moreover, they practised heavy partisan politics…They were void of professionalism and impartiality.”