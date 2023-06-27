Pres. Ali says will “respect” outcome of probe into Dharamlall rape allegation

President Dr Irfaan Ali today made it clear that he has no other choice but the respect the outcome of the investigation into the allegation of rape against Minister Nigel Dharamlall but noted that decisions on the way forward will be made when the “system” has completed its work.

Dharamlall, who is the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, is currently on administrative leave, following an allegation of rape made by a 16-year-old which first surfaced on social media.

Dharamlall was also arrested and placed on $1 million station bail as police probed the matter. In fact, the investigation has been completed and the file is currently with the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) which has to decide on whether there is enough evidence for the minister to face charges.

Prompted by the media for a comment on the situation, the Head of State expressed that “we have to trust our system.”

“That system has commenced it work…I’m not involved in that…When the system completes its work, then subsequent decisions will be made,” President Ali said.

“I don’t want to assume anything now…,” he added.

Asked whether Dharamlall will be substantively dismissed from his post as minister should he be charged, President Ali said “I have always worked in the interest of this country…let the system work, at the end of the system’s job, then we will make decisions going forward.”

“I can’t assume what will be done.”

President Ali nevertheless emphasised that he will respect the outcome of the matter.

“As President, I have no other choice but to stand behind the decisions of the institution…it’s a matter of respecting whatever outcome is there,” he asserted.

Dharamlall has retained the services of Hughes Fields & Stoby which is Nigel Hughes’ law firm.

