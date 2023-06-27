CPL, WCPL draft set for June 30  

The full squads for the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) will be revealed during the draft show which will be broadcast on the tournament’s Facebook and YouTube pages at 10:30h Eastern Caribbean Time on Friday June 30.

During the show the drafted players as well as the overseas signings for both tournaments will be revealed. The show will be hosted by Alex Jordan and will feature Ian Bishop, Daren Ganga, and Anisa Mohammed giving their expert opinions on the squads for both the CPL and WCPL.

You will be able to view the Draft Show in the following places:

CPL’s Facebook and YouTube – Worldwide

Star Sports – India

Fancode – India

SportsMax – Pan Caribbean

TV6 – Trinidad & Tobago

Willow – USA

BT Sport – UK

Sky Sports – New Zealand

The show will be broadcast on the CPL’s social media pages at the following times:

10:30am ECT

2:30pm GMT

3:30pm BST

8:00pm IST

The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will commence on August 16 and culminate with the final in Guyana on September 24. The Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) will be played in Barbados and Trinidad from 31 August to 10 September.

--- ---