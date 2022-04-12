Pres. Ali engages Kapil Dev and team of Indian investors

Guyana’s President Dr Irfaan Ali and a high-level Cabinet team today met with a group of Indian investors led by legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, who is the Chairman of the Dev Group of Companies, at the Office of the President.

President Ali told the team that not only are there investment opportunities in infrastructure, but there is an abundance of opportunities in the natural resources, ICT, tourism and agriculture sectors.

The team also featured Dr Ajeenkya Patil, Chairman of the Ajeenkya D Y Patil Group; Chinta Sasidhar, Chairman of the Viswa Samudra Group and owner of the Krishnapatnam Port; Rajesh Puri, CEO of Dev Features Pvt Ltd and other directors and CEOs of reputable Indian companies.

President Ali was joined by the Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance Dr Ashni Singh; the Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal; the Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill; the Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond; Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar; CEO of GO-INVEST, Dr Peter Ramsaroop and Director of Projects at the Office of the President, Mrs Marcia Nadir-Sharma.

The team will be in Guyana until Wednesday, April 13.