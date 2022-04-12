4-Y-O critical after being stabbed by mother’s girlfriend 

A four-year-old girl is currently battling for her life at the Georgetown Public Hospital after she was stabbed by a woman her mother shared a relationship with.

INews was informed that the stabbing occurred this morning at Hyde Park Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

A police source told this publication that the child’s mother and the suspect had an argument that led to a fight.

At the time, the child’s mother was holding the child when she [the child] was stabbed in the process.

Reports are that no one knew the child was injured until the she started bleeding profusely.

She was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she is reportedly hospitalised in a critical state.

When contacted today, the Regional Commander of the Division Denise Griffith confirmed that the stabbing did occur and the child is currently in critical condition at the GPHC.

She also stated that the suspect is currently on the run as they continue their investigations.