Iwokrama and Instream of Canada ink MoU for hydropower model in the hinterland

Chief Executive Officer of Iwokrama Dane Gobin and Chief Executive Officer of Instream Energy Systems from Vancouver, Canada have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the purpose of providing reliable, environmentally friendly, low cost hydrokinetic energy to support conservation and sustainable use of Guyana’s natural resources.

As part of the collaboration, Iwokrama says it is keen to develop and implement joint green energy initiatives and models which can support the local riverain communities and which could scale up to larger industrial and commercial projects including agriculture and mining.

Dennis remarked, “We are delighted Iwokrama see’s value in our versatile hydrokinetic energy solutions in terms of helping them meet their environmental and conservation goals. Major General Singh was an important catalyst in terms of connecting our technology with this amazing opportunity.”

Meanwhile, Gobin expressed that “Iwokrama looks forward in earnest to this collaboration. The Centre has introduced new technologies to Guyana in the past and believes that working with Instream can indeed further community livelihoods, conservation and other development objectives contained in the Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030. Green energy remains an important objective for Guyana.”

Instream Energy Systems (IES) is a Canadian Company that is a pioneer developer of versatile, clean, reliable, and low-cost hydrokinetic energy solutions for inland waterways and tidal applications. The company’s globally patented vertical axis hydrokinetic turbines efficiently convert the kinetic energy in moving water into renewable electricity and has been proven safe in marine and avian habitats.

IES was founded in 2008 with strategic and design partner BAE Systems, who co-developed the IES technology. IES works with multiple strategic partners, licensees, and stakeholders committed to in sustainable energy to implement its technology for projects in North and South America, the EU, and the UK.