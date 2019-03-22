PPP/C protests ‘illegal’ government

Supporters and executive members of the People Progressive Party/Civil took to the streets this morning to reiterate their stance that the APNU/AFC Government is illegal. This comes in light of the expiration of the constitutional time frame to host national elections.

The elections were due three months after the passage of the no confidence motion in the National Assembly on December 21, 2018. However, GECOM recently wrote President David Granger highlighting that it will be prepared to host election sometime in November, 2019.

This decision was rejected by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo who wrote the president reminding him that after March 21, the government becomes illegal.

Below are scenes of a protest led by PPP/C Presidential Candidate, Irfaan Ali in Region Three.