Man stabbed, shot after intervening in argument

Phagway Day celebrations turned tragic for a young man after he was stabbed several times to his back and shot to his knee when he intervened in an argument involving his sister-in-law and another woman.

27-year-old Kezil Brazalio was on Sussex Street, Albouystown, when he heard two females engaging in a heated argument. Upon realising that one of the women is his sister-in-law, Brazalio went to the scene to ascertain what was transpiring, with the intention of stopping the situation from spiraling.

However, the mother of the other woman allegedly approached Brazalio from behind and dealt him several stabs to his back. He reportedly fell to the ground. At this time, a male resident of Charlestown, Georgetown approached him and discharged several shots in his direction with one bullet hitting him to his left knee.

After the shooting incident, the male suspect who is known to the victim escaped. Brazalio was picked up and rushed to the Woodlands Hospital where he was admitted a patient.

He is said to be in a stable condition. The police are however, conducting an investigation into the matter.