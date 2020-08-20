PPP/C names Members of Parliament

PRESS STATEMENT

The People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) on August 19, 2020 submitted to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) names of candidates, extracted from its List of Candidates, to be Members of the National Assembly, as well as its lists of names of candidates extracted to be members of the ten (10) Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs).

The thirty -three (33) Members of Parliament include twelve (12) from the Geographic List and twenty- one (21) from the National Top Up List.

Our 2020 Parliamentary team demonstrates that the PPP/C is truly a national party representing the diversity of Guyana, with all ethnic groups, geographic regions and a broad range of skills and knowledge of our country represented. Included in the 33 Members of Parliaments (MPs) are six (6) medical doctors, 4 attorneys at law, economists, administrators, as well as activists from the labour movement, practitioners in broadcasting and the media, and the business community. There are thirteen (13) new Members of Parliament, comprising of young women and men, as well as those who will bring more extensive experience with them. The Interior regions are well presented with four (4) strong leaders from the Amerindian communities.

The 2020 team of 33 is comprised of new, young and seasoned leaders, as follows:

1. Prime Minister, Brigadier Mark Anthony Phillips

2. Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo

3. Mohabir Anil Nandlall

4. Gail Teixeira

5. Dr. Frank Christopher Stanislaus Anthony

6. Vickram Outar Bharrat

7. Zufikar Mustapha

8. Colin Croal

9. Nigel Dharamlall

10. Sonia Savitri Parag

11. Joseph Linden Fitzclarence Hamilton

12. Deodat Indar

13. Charles Shiva Ramson

14. Pauline Rose Ann Sukhai

15. Priya Manickchand

16. Dr. Vindhya Vasini Harshkumari Persaud

17. Juan Anthony Edghill

18. Hugh Todd

19. Susan Rodrigues

20. Warren Kwame Eusi Mc Coy

21. Alister Charlie

22. Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo

23. Yvonne Pearson Fredericks

24. Faizal M. Jaffarally

25. Sanjeev Jaichandra Datadin

26. Seepaul Narine

27. Anand Persaud

28. Dr. Bheri Sygmond Ramsaran

29. Dharamkumar Seeraj

30. Bhagmattie Veerasammy

31. Dr. Jennifer Reginalda Ann Westford

32. Dr. Tandika Smith

33. Lee Gendre Hakkim Williams

As provided for in the Constitution, the President has appointed Mrs. Oneidge Walrond and Mr.

Robeson Benn as Technocratic Ministers as neither were on the PPP/C List of Candidates to the National Assembly.

The PPP/C also intends to name Parliamentary Secretaries to sit in the National Assembly, in keeping with the Constitutional provisions, in the near future.

Further, attached is a copy of the submission from the PPP/C to GECOM with regards to the list of

names extracted from the PPP/C Lists to sit as Councilors in the ten Regional Democratic Councils. These lists also reveal a diverse combination of new, young and seasoned women, youth, farmers, teachers, technicians, businessmen, and religious leaders.