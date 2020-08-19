2 more persons die from COVID-19 in Guyana

The Ministry of Health has announced that two more persons have died as a result of the novel coronavirus.

See full statement:

As of 18:00hrs on August 19, 2020, Guyana registered twenty nine (29) COVID-19 related deaths. The Ministry of Health (MOH) regrettably informs that two other persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died at the Bartica Hospital (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), Region 7.

The patients who died at the hospital were a male and a female, age 55 and 41 respectively.

The MOH is in contact with all relatives and other contacts to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed. The Ministry is asking that patient confidentiality be respected and the families be allowed to mourn in peace.

The Health Ministry expresses sincerest condolences to the family of these two persons and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to assist the families to deal with the situation.

To date the country has recorded 776 confirmed cases of COVID-19 of which 381 has recovered. .

Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers 231 1166, 226 7480 or 180/181 for assistance.