Port Kaituma man remanded for murder of GECOM’s security guard

Samuel Allen, a resident of Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD) was on Wednesday arraigned for the murder of 75-year-old Earl Peters, who was a security officer attached to the Guyana Elections Commission’s (GECOM) Office in Region One (Barima-Waini).

The accused was not required to plead to the indictable charge when he made his virtual appearance before Magistrate Dylon Bess. Allen was remanded to prison until October 13 when it is expected that the Preliminary Inquiry will begin.

It is alleged that on September 9, 2020 at Train Line, Port Kaituma, Allen murdered Peters.

It was reported that on the day in question at about 22:45h, Peters was attacked and stabbed to death.

It was further reported that a businessman told detectives that he was at home when he heard someone screaming for assistance. As such, he immediately went outside to investigate and found Peters lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

Without hesitation, he went to the Port Kaituma Police Station where he made a report. A team of police ranks visited the scene where they saw Peters lying on his back in an unconscious state. At the time, he was soaked in blood from injuries to his abdomen, the left side of his head, and left wrist.

Peters was picked up and rushed to the Port Kaituma Public Hospital, where he briefly regained consciousness and told police that he was attacked and stabbed by an unknown man.

Peters later succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention.