Lusignan Prisoner charged for murdering inmate

A 22-year-old man who is incarcerated for murder at the Lusignan Prison Holding Bay was today charged with murder of his fellow inmate Jason Dundas which occurred on April 21, 2020.

Shawn Jordan appeared before Magistrate Marissa Mittelholzer via Skype where he was not required to plead to the charge. Jordan was remanded to prison and the case was postponed to October 19, 2020.

It was previously reported that Dundas, 31, was attacked and chopped by two inmates at about 19:00hrs on the day in question.

Dundas was admitted to prison on August 30, 2019 after he was remanded for allegedly having in his possession 96 pounds of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.