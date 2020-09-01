“Ponzi Scheme” operators slapped with 12 new charges

One day after they were slapped with 10 additional charges in relation to an alleged Ponzi Scheme, Cuban national Yuri Garcia-Dominguez and his Guyanese wife, Ateeka Ishmael were on Tuesday arraigned on 12 new charges alleging that they swindled millions of dollars from Guyanese.

The husband and wife appeared via Skype before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The new charges against the duo detailed that between May 2020 and July 2020, with intent to commit a felony, they conspired with persons known and unknown to obtained a total sum of over $30 million from the 12 persons under false pretence.

The couple, who was represented by lawyers Glen Hanoman and Dexter Todd, pleaded not guilty to the charges. They were instructed to post bail in the sum of $3.6M each. They are slated to return to court on September 21.

Only on Monday, the couple appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where they were arraigned on 10 charges, which alleged that between May 2020 and July 2020, with intent to commit a felony, they conspired with persons known and unknown to obtained a total sum of over $60 million from the 10 persons under false pretence.

They were instructed to post bail in the sum of $1M each and will report to court on October 5 on those charges.

Last Thursday, the couple appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court where they were arraigned on 13 charges, which alleged that they obtained the sum of $24.7 million from 13 persons by false pretence. They were granted a total of $3.9 million bail each and will report to court on September 18 for those charges.

Also last Thursday, the couple was also slapped with an additional six charges at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Courts. They appeared via Skype and were not required to plead to the allegations that they obtained over $1 million from the six victims under false pretence. The duo was remanded to prison until September 21.