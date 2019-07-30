Pomeroon boat mishap: Body of missing captain recovered

The body of Kendol Rodriguez who allegedly drowned following a boat mishap on Sunday in the Upper Pomeroon River, Region Two was earlier today found floating in the vicinity of Siriki and Jacklow Villages.

On Sunday, Rodriguez who hailed from Kabakaburi Village, Upper Pomeroon, was transporting 42-year-old Joseph Thomas, a sawman of the same village, when the boat mishap occurred.

However, Thomas was the only one to be rescued by a boat that was passing in the area shortly after the accident.

Reports are that on Saturday night, Thomas and Rodriguez had attended a wedding celebration and had been consuming alcohol there for hours.

Around 02:00h on Sunday, the duo left the wedding house to return to their homes via a 15-horsepower boat owned by Rodriguez.

However, according to Thomas, they were in the vicinity of Siriki village when Rodriguez “suddenly began to swerve from left to right” and this resulted in the boat capsizing and both men falling into the river.

The sawman told the Police that he managed to hold on to a side of the overturned vessel, but did not see what happened to Rodriguez.

Shortly after, a boat that was in the area at the same time rendered assistance to Thomas and reportedly conducted a search for Rodriguez. However, the search proved futile.

According to the Police, it was around 09:00h on Sunday, some seven hours after the mishap took place, that Thomas made a report about the incident.

Thomas remains in Police custody, where he is said to be assisting with the investigation into this matter. The body of Rodriguez is at the Onderneeming Mortuary awaiting an autopsy.