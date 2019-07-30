Woman gets 9 months for assaulting inmate

A woman who is presently on remand for attempted murder was on Tuesday slapped with an eight-month sentence for assaulting an inmate while being imprisoned at the La Penitence Police Station.

Twenty-five-year old Revelana Smith of William Street, Kitty, Georgetown and Savita Persaud, 33, of Station Street, Kitty, Georgetown, both appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and were cross-charged for assaulting each other.

It is alleged that, on April 23, 2019, at the East La Penitence Police Station, both Smith and Persaud unlawfully assaulted each other.

Magistrate Faith McGusty in handing down the custodial sentence to Smith, told the court that after going through the entirety of the evidence during the trial, she found sufficient evidence for a conviction, hence, the sentence.

However, the matter against Persaud is still ongoing.

Smith is currently before the court on an attempted murder charge after she allegedly chopped off a finger of a Policewoman who allegedly had an affair with her son’s father. She also chopped the victim to the head and hand during a brawl.

Persaud, on the other hand, is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence after she was found guilty on a trafficking in person charge.