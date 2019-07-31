Teen lands in court over stolen motorcycle

A teenager, who was allegedly caught riding a stolen motorcycle, was on Tuesday charged for possession of property suspected to be stolen or illegally obtained.

Andrew Clarke of Lot 8 East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him by Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The charge alleged that on July 22, 2019, on East Bank Demerara, the 19-year-old had in his possession a motorcycle suspected to be stolen or illegally obtained.

Prosecutor Ceon Blackman objected to bail citing the prevalence of the offence and the penalty the offence attracts.

The prosecution is contending that on July 14, 2019, the Virtual Complainant parked his motorcycle in his garage in East Ruimveldt; however, when he had returned he noticed the motorcycle was missing and reported the matter to the East Ruimveldt outpost.

However, on July 22, Police ranks who were patrol in East Ruimveldt noticed the defendant acting suspiciously while riding a motorcycle. As such, he was stopped and questioned about the motorcycle, but was unable to say to whom the motorcycle belonged. He was then arrested and taken to the station. The VC was then contacted and on arrival at the station, he was able to identify his motorcycle by the registration number. Magistrate McGusty released Clarke on $60,000 bail. The case will continue on August 5.