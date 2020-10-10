Police to question PNC’s Volda Lawrence on Monday over electoral fraud

Chairperson of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) – the leading party of the APNU fraction of the coalition – Volda Lawrence is expected to be questioned by the Guyana Police Force on Monday in relation to allegations of electoral fraud following the March 2 General and Regional Elections.

Lawrence was initially asked by the Guyana Police Force to present herself at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters at 16:15h today. However, the interrogation has been postponed to Monday, a police source confirmed.

The Police Force is currently probing allegations of attempts to rig the March 2 elections.

Already, Lawrence is facing private criminal charges jointly with embattled Region Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo, for forging electoral documents in an effort to defraud the country.

Back in March, Charles Ramson Jr, who had served as PPP/C’s Counting Agent, had filed private criminal charges against Mingo and Lawrence following the RO’s declaration of unverified results for Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

Lawrence was arraigned in August on this charge and placed a $100,000 bail.

The PNCR Chair was the lone party representative whose signature was found on the fraudulent declaration made by Mingo for Region Four – Guyana’s largest voting district.

It was subsequently unearthed during the national recount exercise that Mingo had inflated the figures to give the then incumbent a lead.