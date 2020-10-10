Woman dies from COVID-19 at Region 1 home; death toll now at 103

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that one more person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died.

This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 103.

The latest fatality is a 61-year-old female from Region One (Barima-Waini), who died at her home on Friday.

It was previously reported that Guyana recorded four COVID-19 deaths on Friday – the highest number within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, earlier today, the Health Ministry revealed that 47 new cases were recorded, bringing the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country up 3,405.

Of these, however, only 999 are active cases including 16 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the other 893 in isolation.

According to the Health Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard, the death toll remains at 102 and there are currently 55 persons in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 2,304 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease.

Meanwhile, all Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO. 9), which are in effect until October 31st, 2020.

This order emphasises, among other things, the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home; the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others; and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.