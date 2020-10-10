President Ali pledges $11.5M to enhance community centres in Berbice

President Ali handing over sports gears to a cricket club in Port Mourant, Berbice, on Saturday. Also in photo are Ministers Zulfikar Mustapha and Anand Persaud along with Region Six Chairman David Armogan

President Irfaan Ali today visited several communities in Berbice, Region Six, where he donated sports gears to several cricket clubs and pledged millions of dollars towards the enhancement and maintenance of community centre grounds.

The Head of State visited Port Mourant, where he met with scores of residents and engaged them. He fielded questions from persons and enlightened them on some his government’s plans to improve livelihood.

President Ali interacting with residents at Port Mourant

President Ali also donated sports gear to two cricket clubs from the community and earmarked some $9.5 million for the enhancement and maintenance of the Community Centre ground. He also promised to ensure that most of the jobs from the works on the Community Centre’s ground would stay within the community.

Meanwhile, he also donated sports gear to two other cricket clubs and committed a further $2 million for the enhancement and maintenance of the Line Path Community Centre ground, in Skeldon.

Residents at the Line Path, Skeldon, Community Ground during President Ali’s visit

While there, he again met with and addressed residents. He listened to their concerns and outlined government’s plans for the Region.

President Ali was accompanied by other members of Government including Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, and Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud, during today’s visit to Region Six.

 

