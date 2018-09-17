Police should be allowed to carry out thier duties – Ramjattan

Following the expletive-laden clip showing an attorney-at-law berating a junior police rank for stopping him without proper cause, Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan has said that law enforcement ranks should be allowed to carry out their duties unhindered, as long as they suspect an infraction has occurred.

Minister Ramjattan also said that Police ranks should always operate as professionals in spite of the circumstances.

C’ Division Commander Calvin Brutus recently revealed that police are investigating the incident involving Attorney at Law Ryan Crawford who was pulled over at the Mahaicony Public Roada few days ago, allegedly, without any reasonable cause.

Ramjattan, who is also a Vice-President, told reporters that while he personally knows Crawford, he does not feel his response was correct.

He suggested too that aggrieved members of the public should take their complaints against police ranks through the available channels.

The police officer who recorded the video alleged that the vehicle was pulled over because he could not see the driver; but Crawford demanded that the junior rank tell him what offence/s he committed.

He had also refused to produce any documents as seen in the video which has since gone viral.

Crawford has since apologised for his language, which was also condemned by the Guyana Bar Association.

The Association, however, agreed with Crawford that police should only stop drivers of vehicles when there is reasonable suspicion. (Shemuel Fanfair)