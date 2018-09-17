More contraband items found at Lusignan Prison

A search conducted at the Lusignan Prison on Monday afternoon by members of the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Prison Service has unearthed more contraband items.

Thus far, it has been reported by police that 45 improvised weapons were found, along with six lighters, one metal foil, 36 razor blades, three cell phone chargers, one white cell phone, a quantity of empty zip lock bags, one tattoo machine, a quantity of nails, two headphones, three broken pieces of metal, and a quantity of pallet wood.

iNews understands that the search was conducted at 14:15h and lasted one hour. No one was arrested but an investigation was launched.