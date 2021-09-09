Police record 47.5% increase in rape cases for year so far

…murders down by almost 20%

The Guyana Police Force has released crime statistics for the period January 1 to September 6, 2021, and when compared to the same period last year, the record shows that there is a 47.5 per cent increase in rape cases.

The total number of rape cases for the year so far stands at 208. For the same period last year, the number was just about 141. Statistics also revealed that 78 persons were charged with rape – a 21.9 per cent increase from the corresponding period last year.

The crime of robbery also saw an increase of 21.1 per cent. During the reporting period, the Police had one report of a kidnapping.

However, murders, armed robbery, robbery with aggravation, break and enter and larceny, larceny from a person, robbery with violence and burglary have all recorded significant declines.

With respect to murders, a staggering 54 persons lost their lives in the disorderly category followed by 14 who were killed in domestic disputes while seven persons were killed during robberies and five were executed. There are nine cases whereby the reason for the murder is unknown. The majority of the 89 reported murders were committed in Division 4A (Georgetown).

The 89 murders represent a 19.8 per cent decrease when compared to 111 in 2020 over the same period. Further, the Police related that 72 persons were arraigned for the heinous crime thus far for the year.

With respect to seizure of illegal firearms, the Police have reported that a total of 44 guns were confiscated between January 1 and September 6, 2021 –10 revolvers, 14 shotguns, and 20 pistols.

With respect to drug seizures, the Police stated that it has seized a total of 157 kilograms of cannabis, 536 kilograms of cocaine and 52 grams of ecstasy. The amount of cannabis and ecstasy seized saw a decline from the previous year, but there has been an increase in the amount of cocaine seized for this year.

In addition, a total of 93 acres of cannabis were destroyed when compared to 39 acres in 2020. Meanwhile, several persons were charged and remanded to prison for several serious crimes between August 6 and September 6, 2021.

These include Peon Lee, Keyon King and Delroy Jackson for the multimillion-dollar gold heist committed on Wallison’s Trading, Gordon Street, Kitty, Georgetown. In addition, six persons – Gregory Tejpertab, Ranzan Ally, Anil Angershalam, Javed Ghanie, Devendra Khemraj and Vidaiand Khemraj –were arraigned for the murder of Corentyne Pandit Rishi Bharrat.