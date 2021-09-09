1 injured after drunk driver slams into hire car at Rose Hall

A 55-year-old hire car driver is now hospitalized after a drunken driver slammed into his vehicle on the Rose Hall Public Road, East Canje, Berbice.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at about 15:30h.

Police say that the 32-year-old was driving motorcar PZZ 1423 under the influence of alcohol when he swerved into the path of hire car driver Chaatram Sukhu resulting in a collision.

Sukhu was, at the time, transporting Angela Fraser, 34, of Lot 8 Speculations Village, East Canje and 49-year-old Drupwattie Samaroo of Adelphi Village Canje in his car HB 6439.

As a result of the collision, the driver and the passengers of the hire car received injuries to their bodies. They were taken out of the vehicle by public-spirited citizens in a conscious condition and transported to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty.

The two women were treated and sent away while Sukhu was admitted a patient after complaining of chest pains. He is said to be in a stable condition.

The intoxicated driver was arrested and taken to Central Police Station where a breathalyzer test was conducted. The results read .138 and .162 micrograms respectively.

Investigations are ongoing.