Police officers charged with assault, wrongful detention

Two Police ranks who allegedly assaulted and wrongfully detained a man who visited a liquor bar, which they jointly own, found themselves before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Tuesday.

Mahendra Singh, 32, of Pike Street, Kitty and Christopher Dhanraj, 30, of Section “C” Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD) both denied the allegation read to them by the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

Singh, an Assistant Superintendent denied that on August 15, 2018 at Diamond Housing Scheme, he wrongfully detained Perry Barker while Dhanraj an Officer for the past 11 years denied that he assaulted the said man.

The Court heard that on the day of the incident, an argument ensued between he three men when Dhanraj dealt the Virtual Complainant (VC) several cuffs after which Singh proceeded to lock him in a bathroom.

The man however, was able to escape from the said bathroom and proceeded to make a report to the Police.

As such, the men were arrested by Police and later charged.

They were both bailed in the sum of $20,000 and are expected to make their second Court appearance on September 24, 2018.