Police Commissioner James receives GPF’s highest award

…Colonel Trevor Earl Bowman of the GDF receives Military Service Medal

Commissioner of Police, Leslie James was conferred with the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) highest honour, that is the Disciplined Service Star (DSS) by Commander in Chief of the armed Forces, President David Granger.

Previously awarded the Disciplined Services Medal (DSM), James’s new honour was given following consultations by Granger with the Chairman and Members of the Advisory Council of the Order of Guyana.

Additionally, Colonel Trevor Earl Bowman, Inspector General of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) was awarded with the Military Service Medal.

The conferrals took effect from September 12, 2018.

James was on August 30 appointed as the new Commissioner of Police with immediate effect by President Granger.

The appointment was made following consultations with the Opposition Leader, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo.

It was outlined that the Disciplined Services Medal previously awarded to James will be withdrawn.